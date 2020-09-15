How to install and remove Gmail add-ons

Gmail Add-ons are a great way to extend the functionality of your inbox [Internal GN Link: 5 Gmail Add-ons…]. These tools help you get things done quickly from within the same tab without leaving your mailbox. Here’s how you can search for Gmail add-ons, install and even remove them from your mailbox.

How to install a Gmail Add-on:

1. Sign-in to your Gmail account. Click the gear icon (Settings) in top right corner of the page.

2. Click See all settings.



3. Click on the Add-ons tab and click the Manage link under ‘Installed add-ons’. This will load the Gmail Add-ons library which can be browsed by popularity, ratings and categories.

4. Search for the add-on you want to install. Click Install and then the Continue button to confirm.

5. Follow the on-screen instructions to connect the add-on to your Gmail account and complete the installation.

6. Once it is installed, it will appear in Gmail’s add-on sidebar on the right side of the page.

How to remove a Gmail Add-on:



-Sign-in to your Gmail account. Click the gear icon (Settings) in top right corner of the page.



-Click See all settings.



-Click the Add-ons tab to view the tools you have installed.



-Click on the add-on you wish to remove.



-Click Uninstall and then the subsequent Uninstall App button to confirm its removal.

