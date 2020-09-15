How Drew Barrymore’s Charlie’s Angels Reunion Came Together

Welcome to the daytime club!

Drew Barrymore is already a successful actress, producer, director and author, and following Monday’s premiere of her new, self-titled talk show on CBS, she can officially add “host” to her resume.

The 45-year-old kicked off The Drew Barrymore Show with her former Charlie’s Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, an experience she described to E!’s Carissa Culiner as feeling “so right.”

“It seemed so right; It felt so right to celebrate the fact that we got to make something that was so forming and so fun for all of us,” Drew explained on Tuesday, Sept. 15’s Daily Pop.

And Drew didn’t just casually ask Cameron and Lucy to make an appearance as a favor—instead, she practically mimicked “a marriage proposal.”

“I got down on one knee in videos I sent to both of them,” Drew told Carissa, laughing. “And I was crying my eyes out in the video.”