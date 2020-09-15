H,M profit beats expectations for June-August By

STOCKHOLM () – H,amp;M (ST:), the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a better than expected preliminary quarterly profit before tax of around 2 billion crowns ($229 million) as it recovered quickly from a coronavirus-induced slump.

Analysts had on average seen a profit of 191 million crowns for the June-August period, against a year-ago profit of 5.01 billion, according to Refinitiv’s SmartEstimate model, which is weighted towards more recent estimates and higher-ranked analysts.

“As a result of appreciated collections together with rapid and decisive actions, the H,amp;M group’s recovery is better than expected,” the Swedish firm said in a statement. “More full-price sales combined with strong cost control enabled the company to already turn to profit in the third quarter.”

Net sales fell 19% to 50.9 billion crowns from a year earlier. Analysts had on average forecast an 18% fall, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate. Measured in local currencies, the drop was 16%.

“Third-quarter profit is indicated much better than expected,” said Societe Generale (OTC:) analyst Anne Critchlow who has a ‘hold’ rating on H,amp;M’s shares and whose current pretax profit estimate is 593 million crowns. “This would be 60% down on last year’s 5 billion crowns, but is still very good news and well above consensus.”

In the March-May quarter, the pandemic pushed H,amp;M into a deep loss as sales halved.

