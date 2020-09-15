Heat’s Bam Adebayo seals Game 1 win with huge block

Bam Adebayo helped seal the Miami Heat’s 117-114 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday with a big block.
Jimmy Butler made a big shot and hit a free throw to put Miami up 116-114 with 12 seconds left in overtime. Boston’s Jayson Tatum tried to tie the game but was denied by Adebayo.
What a play.
Adebayo was then fouled and made one of two free throws to make it 117-114, which was the final score.
If all the games are going to be this close, fans will be in for a great series.