HBO Max Orders Pirate Comedy From Taika Waititi and People of Earth Creator

HBO Max has greenlit an Arrrrr!-rated comedy.

The streaming service on Tuesday announced a series order for Our Flag Means Death, a period comedy created by People of Earth‘s David Jenkins, who will serve as showrunner. Oscar winner and Emmy nominee Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, TV’s What We Do in the Shadows) will direct the pilot as well as serve as an executive producer, alongside Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted.

Loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate, Our Flag Means Death will commence production after Waititi wraps the MCU’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

“A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment,” HBO Max original content chief Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “David and Taika’s unique take on Bonnet’s rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere.”

In addition to being among the named EPs of Best Comedy contender What We Do in the Shadows at this year’s Emmy Awards, Waititi is also individually nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, as The Mandalorian‘s IG-11.