Harvey Weinstein To Be Stripped Of British Royal Honor

Convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is due to be stripped of his British royal honor this week.

The government will be removing Weinstein’s CBE as the Honours Forfeiture Committee is set to meet on Sept. 18 to discuss the recipients who have brought shame to the system, per Daily Mail.

Weinstein was given the award back in 2004 for outstanding contribution to the British film industry.

“We are crystal clear that unwanted behavior is completely unacceptable. We condemn sexual violence in all its forms,” a spokesperson for the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison outside of Buffalo. He was convicted at his New York trial in February on third-degree rape and committing a “criminal sexual act.”

Los Angeles is now trying to extradite him so that he can face five other charges, which include rape and sexual battery, connected to three alleged victims.