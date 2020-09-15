Greenbrook TMS Reaches Milestone with More Than 500,000 Treatments

Article content continued

“The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have strained people’s well-being and substantially increased the rates of depression,” said Geoffrey Grammer, MD, Greenbrook’s Chief Medical Officer. “Depression is a serious illness that can lead to significant health consequences, and all of Greenbrook’s affiliated physicians approach treating depression with a goal of helping our patients achieve total remission. That goal is what motivates and inspires us, and it is the reason we are so eager to continue our work.”

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 125 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 500,000 TMS treatments to over 14,000 patients struggling with depression.

