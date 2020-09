Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports reported that Tuesday’s scheduled game between the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners won’t happen at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park due to air quality concerns caused by wildfires on the West Coast.

Pavlovic added that the Giants will head back to San Francisco, and the teams will instead play at Oracle Park later this week. San Francisco and Seattle were originally set to play each other on Tuesday and Wednesday for a two-game series. Both teams have Thursday off.