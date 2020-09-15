Giants Leon Cameron needs to shoulder blame says Matthew Lloyd

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says Giants coach Leon Cameron needs to look in the mirror following a string of disappointing performances as GWS face a near-impossible scenario to make the finals.

The Giants on the weekend suffered their second straight loss against the Demons in a clash that put their finals hopes on life support.

For the 10th-placed Giants to play finals footy this year, they must defeat the Saints by a sizeable margin and hope the ninth placed Demons and eighth placed Bulldogs both lose.

Just last week, Cameron raised eyebrows around the league when he decided to drop captain Stephen Coniglio from the match against Melbourne.

GWS Giants coach Leon Cameron (Getty)

But following another loss with their season on the line, Lloyd said it’s time for the GWS coach to consider his own performance.

“Why can’t he get the best out of his players?” Lloyd told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“I can sense obviously the frustration was enough to drop his captain Stephen Coniglio and I don’t have any issue about that. There will be someone else most likely.

“I just think from Leon’s case, he’s got to ask himself the hard questions: ‘Why when I’ve got such a star-studded team, in particular a star-studded midfield, can’t I get them to fire this year?’

“Too many plays have been down. Lachie Whitfield might push the All-Australian team, but I can’t see too many others.

“Too many players are off for him to not ask questions of himself and why they’re performing the way they are.”

Craig Hutchison says the Giants have held onto ageing stars for too long

Fellow panellist Craig Hutchison added the Giants’ choice to hang onto a number of ageing stars has hurt them.

Hutchison said the ruckman experiment between Sam Jacobs and Shane Mumford has been a failure, with the club struggling to make moves on draft night over the years.

“Their last couple of drafts haven’t been good, they got some real question marks on recent draftees,” Hutchison said.

“Their ruck situation is a debacle. They need to get a ruckman and get one fast.

“Sam Jacobs and the retirement reversal of Shane Mumford have all failed and failed dismally. No disrespect to any of those guys but they were at the wrong end of their careers.

“And they have hung onto players, in my opinion, for one year too long.

“You can make an argument all five of these have been one year too long.”

Craig Hutchison’s list (Nine)

Lloyd said the club’s emotions have gotten in the way of making tough calls.

The former Essendon star said it doesn’t appear as though GWS players “bleed” for the jumper.

“That’s the problem they’ve got, emotionally they have onto players who have gone there like Heath Shaw, who I thought went on for a year too long,” Lloyd added

“But also, they have to give long contracts to players to keep them.

“I just feel, even though they made a grand final last year, you don’t see people bleed for the Giants’ jumper at this stage.

“Players have come, players have gone. It’s just a revolving door. No one ever really gets attached to play for that club. That’s Leon’s biggest challenge.

“They’ve played that way to me this year. They don’t seem like they’re a group desperate to fight for the Giants’ jumper.”