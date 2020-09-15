Gervonta Davis Regrets Assaulting Ex in Viral Video: ‘I Love Her’

Instagram

The 25-year-old boxer was previously caught in camera grabbing the mother of his child at a basketball game before he was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery.

Gervonta Davis has addressed the physical altercation back in February between him and his ex and baby mama Dretta which was captured in a viral video. In an interview with ‘Last Stand Podcast” with Brian Custer, the boxer explained what actually happened at the time, admitting that he was “wrong” for getting physical.

“I’ve been around her for like, six years now,” Gervonta said in the interview. “I love her and I’m overprotective. I heard that she was at that game and I told her you need to get out of here.”

“That’s my baby mama. I look after her and things like that, but I make sure she good. Again, I love her. I was just mad and once I seen her-I didn’t grab her by her neck,” he recalled. “I grabbed her by her shirt like you gotta get outta here. I probably was wrong for doing that. I was wrong for doing that.”

Gervonta then shared that it wasn’t his intention to hurt his ex. “It wasn’t me trying to hit her or… You know how with somebody, you angry at a kid and you grab them by the neck like, c’mon,” he explained. “It wasn’t nothing like me fist-fighting her or you know, just me just trying to beat her up.” He claimed that he only wanted “to remove her from that situation she wasn’t supposed to be in.”

The ordeal made him realize that he had anger management problem, so he decided to seek professional help. He revealed that he “had to talk to somebody professionally” to help him learn how to deal with conflict resolution.





The aforementioned footage saw Gervonta grabbing the mother of his child at a basketball game. Things reportedly escalated in another location. According to TMZ, Dretta suffered injuries to her jaw and her lip. Gervonta was later arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery.