Germany-based gaming company releases RPG on the Litecoin blockchain By Cointelegraph

Germany-based gaming company releases RPG on the Litecoin blockchain
In an online event prepared by the Foundation on Sept. 15, Litecoin (LTC) creator Charlie Lee and CipSoft CEO Stephan Vogler announced the release of LiteBringer, a role-playing fantasy game which runs on top of the Litecoin blockchain.
“It’s the first major game that utilizes the Litecoin blockchain for all of its interactions,” Lee said.
