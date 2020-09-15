Frances McDormand Recalls Getting Job Offer at Target During ‘Nomadland’ Filming

WENN/Cinzia Camela

During a virtual press conference, director Chloe Zhao explains how she wanted the Oscar-winning actress, who plays a nomad in the movie, to ‘blend in’ with a real-life nomadic community.

Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand‘s portrayal of a nomad in her new movie was so convincing that she was offered a job in discount store Target during filming.

In Chloe Zhao’s film “Nomadland“, the 63-year-old actress plays Fern, who lost her husband, home and job in 2011 and later decides to further cut costs and explore the world by travelling and living in her van. On her journey, Fern finds a community of other nomads, many of whom claim they are happier with their current way of life than they ever were before.

And explaining how she wanted Frances to “blend in” with a real-life nomadic community, Zhao said during a virtual press conference: “It was really about setting up an ecosystem, working with the nomads, because they are not always stationary and getting Fran to blend in.”

And it was when Frances was offered a position at a local Target that she knew their plan was working.

“It was successful because in one town in Nebraska I went to the local Target and I was offered employment,” Frances recalled. “I was offered a form to fill out. I went back to Chloe and said: ‘It’s working!'”

“Nomadland”, which won the Golden Lion prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival, is due for release in January (21).