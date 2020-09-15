Ford Conservatives’ Attack on Democracy: CUPE Ontario Opposes Motion That Silences Public Debate

Article content

TORONTO — In a move the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario is calling “an attack on democracy”, Premier Doug Ford’s Conservatives have tabled a motion that would limit debate and public input over proposed bills in the legislature.

“With this government’s recent history of pushing through legislation like Bill 195 without consultation, and with the growing threat of voter suppression south of the border, I’m very concerned about what looks like an attempt to silence our voices,” said Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario. “Ontarians need to be heard, and that means the Ford Conservatives need to do their job of actually publicly debating the merits of bills before they’re passed.”

By seeking to eliminate “reasoned amendments”, which gives MPPs and media additional days to analyze bills, legislation that Hahn says would be “critically important to all Ontarians” could now be passed within a day.

“The reports we’re hearing of bills potentially going from tabling to passage, almost overnight, should worry every Ontarian,” said Hahn. “This would have been bad enough during normal times. But during a crisis, this government should be especially committed to listening to the public – to front-line workers, the real experts – and ensuring that legislation is shaped by this depth of knowledge.”

DT:lf/cope491

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915006227/en/

Contacts

Daniel Tseghay

Communications Representative, CUPE

[email protected] | 647-220-9739

#distro