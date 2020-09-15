Five most likely Odell Beckham Jr. trade scenarios

Dreadful. Pathetic. Whatever term we want to use for the Cleveland Browns’ season-opening performance, they were just not on the same level as the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland dropped the opener by the score of 38-6. Baker Mayfield was a disaster under center . Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught all of three passes for 22 yards, continuing the struggles we’ve seen from him since the former Pro Bowler joined the Browns last season.

We now have some more information on this. Apparently, the Browns are already looking to trade OBJ.