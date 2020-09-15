Family reunited for dad to see newborn baby for first in South Australia

An Australian father is set to meet his newborn son for the first after being separated by coronavirus lockdowns.

Peter Coleman was separated from his wife Kelly and their family when Australia’s borders slammed shut due to COVID-19.

In their apart, baby Reuben was born in Vietnam.

Today was the first Peter Coleman saw his newborn son. ()

“It’s extremely challenging and heartbreaking overall,” Mr Coleman told .

“We were only meant to be apart for three weeks, but due to COVID I couldn’t enter Vietnam and she couldn’t come back.”

After eight months of fighting to get home, Mrs Coleman finally arrived in Adelaide following a sleepless 40-hour journey.

Peter’s wife Kelly gave birth overseas during the COVID-19 border closure. ()

She and her two young children must now quarantine.

Mr Coleman said he had been pleading with authorities to allow him to be sequestered with her.

“I just want to get into that room to help them out,” he said.

“My wife needs that help and she will struggle on her own.”

Peter said he had applied to share his family’s quarantine. ()

Mr Coleman said he had been trying for four weeks to contact SA Health, but his pleas have gone unanswered.

After contacted the department, they said an email had been sent to Mr Coleman yesterday, which he said he never received.