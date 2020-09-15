Home Entertainment Family Of Carole Baskin’s Missing Ex-Husband Premieres Ad During ‘DWTS’

Family Of Carole Baskin’s Missing Ex-Husband Premieres Ad During ‘DWTS’

Bradley Lamb
The family of the missing ex-husband of Tiger King star Carole Baskin aired an ad during her Dancing With The Stars debut.

The ad featured Don Lewis’ three daughters – Gale, Lynda, and Donna as well as his former assistant, Anne McQueen.

“We need to know what happened to our father,” says Donna.

