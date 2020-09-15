Family Of Carole Baskin’s Missing Ex-Husband Premieres Ad During ‘DWTS’

The family of the missing ex-husband of Tiger King star Carole Baskin aired an ad during her Dancing With The Stars debut.

The ad featured Don Lewis’ three daughters – Gale, Lynda, and Donna as well as his former assistant, Anne McQueen.

“We need to know what happened to our father,” says Donna.

Don disappeared in 1997 ahead of a trip to Costa Rica. Baskin has always denied killing him, but there have been rumors that she fed him to her tigers and even that she ground up his dead body.

“Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997, his family deserves answers, they deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” family lawyer John Phillips asks in the commercial.

The family is offering a reward of $100,000 for information and asked viewers to call a phone line with any info. Baskin inherited almost all of his wealth, leaving his surviving children with hardly anything.