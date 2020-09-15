Facebook launches an information center to combat climate change misinformation and pledges to cut greenhouse gases from its global operations this year (Justine Calma/The Verge)

Justine Calma / The Verge:
Facebook launches an information center to combat climate change misinformation and pledges to cut greenhouse gases from its global operations this year — It’s also working to bring more reliable climate information to its users,nbsp; — Facebook today pledged to slash greenhouse gases …
