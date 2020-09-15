F1 news, McLaren boss reveals how he snagged Daniel Ricciardo and the ‘monster’ who helped him

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown has revealed how he snagged Aussie F1 star Daniel Ricciardo for 2021, and the “monster” who helped make it happen.

McLaren had previously launched an unsuccessful bid to lure Ricciardo two years earlier when the Aussie made his shock call to leave Red Bull for Renault.

Since that time, McLaren have come in leaps and bounds, transforming themselves into a force to be reckoned with in F1

Last year the outfit finished fourth in the constructors’ championship and this year sit third behind Mercedes and Red Bull, while their prodigious young driver Lando Norris sits in fourth in the drivers’ standings.

It’s an impressive couple seasons that has transformed the outfit to a legitimate F1 threat, but Brown revealed it was the acquisition of key off-track personnel – in particular team principal Andreas Seidl – that had been a major factor in bagging Ricciardo this time around.

Brown said Ricciardo was a “huge fan” of Seidl, who was appointed McLaren team principal in early 2019.

“A couple of years ago we were coming off a horrific season, one of our worst in McLaren history and really all I could do at that point was promise or make claims to Daniel on what my intentions were,” Brown told the In the Fast Lane podcast.

“But at that point it’s just words – ‘I’m going to get a great team principal, I’m going to get a great technical director, we’re going to get the resources we need’ … it was a lot of promises.

Daniel Ricciardo finishes sixth at the Italian GP. (Getty) (Getty)

“Understandably he went all sounds good, but you are coming off one of the worst seasons in McLaren’s history and I think ultimately it didn’t get him over the line for those reasons.

“A year later, we have a very strong season, now I can say instead of saying I’m going to get a great team principal, I can say I got Andreas Seidl, who I think is making a huge difference in the team. I’m going to get a great technical director, I got one, James Key.

“(Ricciardo’s) a huge Andreas fan and I think that had a big part in his decision making progress as he says ‘Andreas is a monster’, and I think he means that in a good way.

Daniel Ricciardo drives his Renault at Monza during qualifying for the F1 Italian Grand Prix. (Getty)

“A year on he was able to see I put my money where my mouth was so to speak and the results were coming … that is ultimately why he made the decision this time around.”

After a trying couple seasons at Renault, Ricciardo has enjoyed some impressive results in his recent outings.

Fourth at Spa, sixth at Monza and fourth at Mugello, Ricciardo has seemed to rediscover his F1 best and looks to be peaking just in time for his arrival at similarly building outfit McLaren.