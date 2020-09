iPhone 12 is Coming Later Than You Think [Updated]

Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 12 will be delayed. Apple has historically held all of its modern ‌iPhone‌ unveilings during the first few weeks of September, with iPhones launching soon after for the most part, but this year, the release will be pushed back. Although Apple announced an event on Tuesday, rumors have suggested that this event will not see the unveiling of the…