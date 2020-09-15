ESPN’s Maria Taylor responds to ‘sexist’ tweet comparing her to a porn host

Maria Taylor has a variety of duties for ESPN, and on Monday night she was the sideline reporter for the Giants’ home opener against the Steelers.

When she made an appearance on the broadcast, one radio host decided to make a crude comment through Twitter. That radio host was 670 The Score’s Dan McNeil, based in Chicago. McNeil tweeted out, “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?”

AVN stands for Adult Video News, and the AVN awards are often referred to as the “Oscars of porn.”

(Twitter)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/da/f6/dan-mcneil-tweet-ftr_2aegby1luw7v1sfohlibsbzi7.png?t=-1835643772,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



McNeil would later delete his tweet.

When one Twitter user asked McNeil, “Just wondering why you deleted your tweet you misogynistic f— face,” he responded with, “That’s a big word for you.”

Taylor was made aware of McNeil’s tweet and had a simple response to what she labelled as a “sexist” tweet.

Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020

Taylor was mostly met with support as others called out McNeil’s tweet.

Just another example of what women have to go through in this business. Huge accomplishment for Maria to be part of the MNF team tonight and here comes an asshole trying to undermine a big moment in her career. https://t.co/pDFAcgwhDh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 15, 2020

100 % unacceptable! It’s time for men to stand up, respect and defend our women. 1st of all, put some respect on Maria Taylor’s name. 2nd of all, Maria Taylor is family… dude don’t want them problems… https://t.co/HaizcDrQc6 — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) September 15, 2020