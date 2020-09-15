Emily Ratajkowski Branded ‘Vindictive’ for Sexual Assault Allegations Against Jonathan Leder

Instagram

The ‘Gone Girl’ actress has accused the photographer of misconduct during a 2012 photoshoot in a new essay, prompting his publicist to insist that she is just on the hunt for ‘press and publicity’.

–

Photographer Jonathan Leder has denied sexual assault allegations levelled at him by model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, insisting she’s just on the hunt for “press and publicity”.

The “Gone Girl” star accused the snapper of misconduct during a 2012 photoshoot in a new essay published by Vulture, recalling her agent at the time advised her to stay the night at Leder’s home in the Catskill Mountains in New York.

“My agent was in full control of my career,” she writes. “I did what she told me to do, and in return, she was supposed to expand my portfolio so I could book more paid jobs and establish myself in the industry.”

After Emily had posed for a series of lingerie shots, Leder reportedly asked the model to get naked and she admits as soon as she did, she blacked out.

“The second I dropped my clothes, a part of me disassociated,” she explains. “I began to float outside of myself, watching as I climbed back onto the bed… The next thing I remember is being in the dark.”

“Most of what came next was a blur except for the feeling. I don’t remember kissing, but I do remember his fingers suddenly being inside of me.”

The alleged events of the night came flooding back to Emily years later when Leder published the photos in a book without her permission.

In a statement to Page Six, Leder’s publicist has denied Emily’s claims, writing: “We are all deeply disturbed to read Ms. Ratajkowski’s latest (false) statements… in her never-ending search for press and publicity. Of course Mr. Leder totally denies her outrageous allegations of being ‘assaulted’. It is grotesque and sad that she is so vindictive to lie in such a way to the press routinely.”

“She knows she has no legal recourse to stop publication, so bad mouthing the photographer (again) with salacious accusations seems to be her newfound answer. It is a shame, because the photos are really powerful and they are beloved by so many of her fans.”