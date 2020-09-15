Durant ‘looking forward’ to Nash coaching Nets

Kevin Durant missed his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, but he spoke about his excitement for next season, specifically due to two-time MVP Steve Nash being named Brooklyn’s head coach. On “The Old Man and the Three” podcast, Durant expressed his admiration for Nash as one of the brightest minds in basketball.
“Our relationship started from him playing and me admiring him as a player,” Durant said. “And then playing against him and competing against him and then finally getting a chance to work out with Steve—seven or eight years ago. (I) understood how his mind works for the game and every time I was in the gym with him I was like a sponge. I’m looking forward to this, man. I always feel like I’m a student of the game and (Nash, as) somebody who has experienced so much and played in different eras, I’m looking forward to him teaching me some more things about it as well.”
Durant and Nash developed a bond at Golden State, as Nash was brought on as a player consultant during Durant’s three seasons with the Warriors. Now, they will have the opportunity to win another championship with the Nets, which looks like one of the most stacked rosters in the NBA heading into next season.
Durant will be teaming up with Kyrie Irving, who Durant praised for his “IQ for the game” and his “ability to “score from any angle on the floor.” If Irving and Durant are as dangerous a duo as they seem on paper, it could mean serious trouble for the rest of the Eastern Conference.