Durant ‘looking forward’ to Nash coaching Nets

Durant and Nash developed a bond at Golden State, as Nash was brought on as a player consultant during Durant’s three seasons with the Warriors. Now, they will have the opportunity to win another championship with the Nets, which looks like one of the most stacked rosters in the NBA heading into next season.

Durant will be teaming up with Kyrie Irving, who Durant praised for his “IQ for the game” and his “ability to “score from any angle on the floor.” If Irving and Durant are as dangerous a duo as they seem on paper, it could mean serious trouble for the rest of the Eastern Conference.