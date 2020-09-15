Drew Barrymore Reflected On Flashing David Letterman

“I pushed the limits a lot, many different times in my life.”
When it comes to iconic careers, Drew Barrymore has literally done it all.
The former child star grew up to become one of the badass angels in the Charlie’s Angels series, has a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and now she’s the host of her own daytime talk show.
During a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the actor reflected on her time in the spotlight, including that one time she flashed late night talk show host David Letterman in 1995.
“I think if there’s one thing I’ve learned in a very long life in front of people is there is a line,” Drew said of the famous moment.
“There is TMI. And I kind of know what that line is, and it’s a feeling,” she added.
When asked if she has spoken to Letterman or any other hosts about how to step into her new gig, Drew said, “All of the above, actually. They all say pace yourself.”
Later in the interview, Drew reflected on her tumultuous younger years, saying, “I pushed the limits a lot, many different times in my life. And I’m very lucky, I know that. I tested, I pushed, probably too far many a time.”
“I at least tried to meet that blessing with having learned something,” she added.
This isn’t the first time the 45-year-old has opened up about flashing Letterman. Back in 2018, Drew told Stephen Colbert, “I sometimes think, ‘That doesn’t feel like me.’ It’s like a distant memory that doesn’t seem like me — but it is me. And that’s kind of cool.”
“I’m still down with that. I’m a mother of two. I don’t know. I’m such a different person now that it doesn’t feel like me, but I’m still into it,” she said, with a smile.
Check out Drew’s full interview with CBS Sunday Morning here.
