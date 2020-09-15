Did Kanye West Just Say He and Drake Used to Threaten to Steal Each Other’s Girls?

WENN/Instar/FayesVision

The ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper says on his Twitter account, ‘No more threatening to take each other’s girls and wives,’ prompting people to think he’s talking about Drake.

Kanye West apparently has yet to show any sign of stopping his online rant. This time around, the rapper got many people speculating that he might be talking about Drake when he urged people to stop threatening to steal each other’s partners.

He said on the micro-blogging site, “No more killing each other. No more threatening to take each other’s girls and wives.” The “Jesus Is King” rapper then added, “let’s show the world how great we truly are. we are God’s chosen people.”

Even though Kanye appeared to be speaking to the general public in his tweet, some people could not help but speculate that he might be directing his tweet towards Drake, who used to be rumored to be having an affair with Kim Kardashian. “He definitely talking about Drake,” one said. “Keke do you love me.”

Someone encouraged Kanye to just mention Drake, while another wrote, “So yall confirmed yall wife swaped. Lmaoo messy.” There was also an individual who said, “Every one of his tweets is about Drake.”

Prior to the tweet, Kanye preached about musicians owning their own masters as he wrote in one of his posts, “The artist deserve to own our masters… artists are starving without tours… Ima go get our masters… for all artists… pray for me.” He added in a separate tweet, “In the streaming world master ownership is everything… that is the bulk of the income … in COVID artist need our masters … it’s more important than ever before. I got J. Cole number waiting for Kendrick and Drake.”

“Che Pope got Dave Free’s number … will have Kendrick’s numbed shortly … I’ll keep you guys updated. Remember they cut our tongues when we were on the boat … but noooooow…. slaaaaaavery iiiiiiiiis aaaaaaaaa chooooooooice,” he said. “I need an army of angels to cover me while I pull this sword out of the stone … I need everyone’s prayers … I promise we will be free and own our masters but we must be faithful to God this time.”