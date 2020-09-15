DIAGNOS Announces a Multi-Year Contract with Chaparral Medical Group in California

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the signing of a three-year agreement with its US based client, Chaparral Medical Group (“Chaparral”).

“By working closely with Chaparral, we have developed a new business model for one of our key markets, the US. Chaparral is a very high value referral account with the best practice in healthcare. We are very proud to renew our agreement with the full consent of Chapparal’s top management. Now is the time to build on our market growth and increase our market share of diabetic retinopathy screening,’’ said André Larente, CEO of DIAGNOS.

Yearly eye exams for diabetic patients are a common requirement guideline of almost all Endocrinology Society and Medical Diabetic Associations around the world. Our CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis) platform at Chaparral will help to meet this high value requirement. Higher compliancy with diabetes disease management means:

Reduction in blindness, amputations and stage renal disease propensity

Increase in quality adjusted life years per patient

Significant reduction on care cost with less Emergency Room visits, less days of hospitalization and fewer claims

Better HEDIS (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set) scores and increase in (RAF) Risk Adjustment Factor scores for Chaparral

Dr. Prasad, diabetes specialist, President and Medical Director of Chaparral Medical Group stated: “We are pleased to re-engage with DIAGNOS for another three years, validating the mutually beneficial relationship between our two companies. With a retinal scan, we can identify cases of diabetes by having an eye exam 10 years before the complications arise. And if detected early, we can treat it and reduce the incidence of blindness. With the Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis (CARA) Platform, DIAGNOS is also playing a key role in our “Diabetic Champion Program”. With it, we can quickly screen our large community of diabetic patients for any signs of diabetic retinopathy.”

Chaparral is a proud award recipient of “The American Diabetes Association and National Committee for Quality Assurance” Achievement of Recognition for delivery of Quality Diabetes Care.

About Chaparral

Chaparral Medical Group is a 60 physician multi-specialty group serving in 23 clinics in the communities of Claremont, La Verne, San Dimas, Fontana, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Chino Hills and Diamond Bar in Southern California. Over 20 primary care physicians serve as the group’s clinical core, and work together with their medical and surgical specialists to provide outstanding care to the patient population of Southern California. The Company has been serving the community since 1978 and its unwavering commitment to patient care and physician work satisfaction are what have driven it to become the most trusted and relied-upon group of physicians in their area.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

