Cricket news, Seven, Fox refuse to pay in full for revamped summer of cricket

Seven West Media says it won’t pay another cent for cricket broadcast rights this summer after transferring part of the $25 million payment it was due to provide to Cricket Australia on Tuesday.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Foxtel who are in the same predicament have also only made part of their scheduled $33 million payment.

It’s a big blow for Cricket Australia who predicates its business model on broadcast rights fees, and were forced to make cuts earlier this year to stay afloat amid the global pandemic.

At the centre of the feud is Seven’s unwillingness to pay-out their original agreement, with this summer’s cricket set for a major revamp due to the fallout from COVID-19.

Australia's summer of cricket hangs in the balance as Seven and Fox reach an impasse with CA.

The broadcaster wrote to CA to declare an independent expert was needed to determine how much the rights were now worth under the revised scheduling.

Seven is due to make its three final payments in November, December and January but managing director James Warburton says that would now not be happening.

“Putting aside the questions of breach, in accordance with the contract Seven has invoked the right to appoint an independent expert to determine the fair value of the media rights against the expected schedule for the season compared to the originally published schedule,” Warburton said.

“Seven has paid the first installment reflecting our fair value.”

Seven is about to start the third season of a six-year contract, but News Corp reports the network has sent a letter to CA informing the governing body it intends to cancel the remainder of its $450m agreement.

At issue is Seven’s belief that this year’s Big Bash League will be substandard, due to the unavailability of Australian players, as well as reduced crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CA maintains it will deliver a full summer of cricket, and the success of the BBL doesn’t revolve around star players like Steve Smith and David Warner, who have only ever appeared sporadically.

Seven executives met with CA last week in an attempt to reach a resolution to the impasse, but this latest development is sure to escalate tensions further.

According to News Corp, CA has 14 days to respond to Seven, before the matter heads to mediation and arbitration.

Just weeks out from the start of the summer cricket is yet to release a definitive schedule, with question marks over both international and domestic fixtures. This delay is reportedly frustrating Seven, who are unable to take a final schedule to advertisers.