Cowboys Josh McGuire urged to control emotions, Sam Thaiday, Wally Lewis

Queensland rugby league greats Sam Thaiday and Wally Lewis have urged Cowboys enforcer Josh McGuire to manage his aggression after he was sin-binned for a foul-mouthed spray directed at referee Grant Atkins.

Early in the Cowboys’ 36-20 loss to the Storm, McGuire let his emotions get the better of him as he got up to play the ball, delivering a vulgar spray towards Atkins due to the referee’s failure to award a penalty for an earlier incident.

“F— me, c—,” McGuire yelled in frustration at the referee.

Thaiday described the incident as a “brain explosion” while urging McGuire to start learning how to manage his aggression if he’s to have any hopes of becoming a leader as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

“I would definitely be frustrated if I was Josh McGuire, it was definitely a brain explosion on his behalf,” Thaiday told Wide World of Sports’ QLDER.

“He would be sitting there and knowing he really let his team down.

“They were there to do a job and it’s a tough job to beat the Melbourne Storm.

“He would be absolutely kicking himself at the moment.

“That’s something I’m sure Josh over the next couple of years will get a hold of and control of is that controlled aggression.

“When Josh has that controlled aggression, he can really lead his team and lead them in the right direction instead of putting them a man down.”

Lewis added when McGuire does get control of his emotions, he’s one of the best forwards in the NRL.

“That was a very disappointing decision that he made,” Lewis said.

“You could just see when he was heading to the sheds, he knew he had let himself, his teammates and coach down.”

Griffin eyes McGuire for Dragons

On Monday, Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler revealed incoming Dragons coach Anthony Griffin was eyeing a move on McGuire in a bid to strengthen St George Illawarra in the middle of the park.

Although he will be 31 next season, Lewis believes McGuire still has plenty left in him.

However, the former Australian captain said he had doubts McGuire would leave North Queensland given his value to the club when his head space is right.

“I don’t think 30 is the age these days that makes club bosses panic or coaches,” Lewis added.

“Once upon a time you got to 30, you were heading to the local home, that won’t take place any more.

“I think he’s quite capable of producing consistent performances for whatever team he plays for.

“I don’t think we will see him move, he’s one of those players that’s great to have on board.

“When he’s at his consistent best and feeling the aggression without going over the line, he is one of the better forwards in the competition.”