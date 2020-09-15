Coronavirus: Bill Gates says rich countries must help make vaccine accessible to all

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said Covid-19 has “set back” public health efforts, reducing food distribution and inflating prices.

Speaking to World, he said richer countries including the US had not yet done enough to make sure that vaccines will be available for all when ready for distribution. But he also highlighted the “good news” that research and trials had been well funded.

When asked about vaccine conspiracy theories that had been circulating, he said he was “worried and surprised” by them.