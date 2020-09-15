‘Coronation Street’ Filming Shut Down After Cast Member Tests Positive for Covid-19

ITV

The production on the British soap opera has come to a screeching halt following a Covid-19 scare as an unnamed cast member tests positive for the deadly virus.

–

Production on British soap “Coronation Street” was briefly halted on Monday (14Sep20) after an unidentified cast member tested positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed star was on the set of the drama last week (ends11Sep20), and producers are taking no chances.

A spokeswoman for the ITV soap told MailOnline, “We can confirm a member of the Coronation Street team has tested positive for coronavirus. The protocols we have in place for such an eventuality have been implemented and the individual is now self isolating at home.”

“Although we do not believe anyone has been within two metres of the individual, as a precaution, the production team who were working with the individual have been notified. In keeping with health and safety guidance, we have also undertaken an intensive clean of touch points in the cohort area where the individual was working and areas of the building they visited.”

The representative has confirmed filming resumed after the situation was contained.