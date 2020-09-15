Colton Underwood’s Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed

During one alleged incident on June 27, Cassie states she was visiting her family home in Huntington Beach, Calif., located approximately 30 miles from Los Angeles, where she and Colton both lived. In the early morning hours of that day, Cassie’s brother allegedly “saw Mr. Underwood in the alley outside Ms. Randolph’s bedroom window at two in the morning.”

“When he was confronted,” the filing states, “Mr. Underwood sent harassing text messages to Ms. Randolph, Ms. Randolph’s best friend, Linda Salas, and Ms. Randolph’s younger brother. Since then, Mr. Underwood has been seen by Ms. Randolph’s family, neighbors and friends of the family hanging around Ms. Randolph’s family home in Huntington Beach and on the street near the home.”

In screenshots of alleged text messages sent from Colton to Cassie on June 27 that are included in the filing, he tells her in part, “…Because your [sic] a selfish person who isn’t ready to be loved. I spent two years loving you the best I could and now I’m sitting here feeling like a fool… You’ve hurt me beyond words… I’ve always done nothing but be there for you and you still disrespect me all the time.”