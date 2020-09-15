Chris Evans Says Lessons Were Learned After “Embarrassing” NSFW Leak

This weekend, lessons were learned by Chris Evans.

Unless you were living on a remote island without access to the internet this weekend, you likely heard about the Marvel star’s NSFW social media mishap. As the story goes, the actor shared a screen recording of his family playing Head’s Up to his Instagram Story. However, the footage also included the video ending on the actor’s phone and returning back to his camera roll, which included a photo of a penis. Naturally, eagle-eyed fans did not miss the brief moment and, though Evans eventually deleted the post, it was too late as social media erupted over the racy snap.

On Monday, Sept. 14, Evans finally addressed the viral moment, tweeting, “Now that I have your attention…VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Of course, Tamron Hall had to bring it up while Evans was a remote guest on her show Tuesday, Sept. 15. The host credited him for encouraging fans to vote and using the awkward leak to “get our eyes on something more important.”

Evans cleverly responded, “That’s called turning a frown upside down, Tamron.”