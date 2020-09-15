Chris Evans Said His Leaked NSFW Pic Was Embarrassing

“I have fantastic fans who came to my support.”

By now, you have probably* heard about Chris Evans accidentally leaking a NSFW pic from his camera roll on Instagram over the weekend.


It was a trending topic on Twitter and Google, and celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis and Mark Ruffalo have weighed in with their reactions:

[email protected] Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.

Chris also responded with a clever tweet of his own after two days of silence:

And now he’s opening up about the incident in a new interview on The Tamron Hall Show, calling the entire ordeal “embarrassing”:

In an interview with @tamronhall that just aired, @chrisevans talks about what happened this weekend.

“It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments,” Chris said. “It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I have fantastic fans who came to my support.”


“That’s called turning a frown upside down,” he added.


That’s how you handle a scandal, Captain America!

