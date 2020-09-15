Chris Evans Has Swift Response to Nude Photo Blunder

WENN/Sheri Determan

After keeping his silence for the last two days, the Captain America of MCU addresses the leak of his alleged explicit picture by turning it into a political message.

Chris Evans has broken his silence after sending the Internet into frenzy by accidentally leaking what was believed to be his own nude picture. Taking to Twitter two days after making the epic blunder, the 39-year-old actor turned the headline-grabbing news into a political message.

In a swift move, the actor best known for his portrayal of Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe tried to direct people’s attention to the upcoming presidential election. “Now that I have your attention…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!!” so he posted on Monday, September 14.

Chris sent the Internet into frenzy over the weekend after he shared an update on his Instagram Stories showing a screen recording from an iPhone. When the video ended, it showed the phone’s camera roll. The pictures included several of Chris, along with a dark photo of a penis.

While there’s no way of confirming who the man in the photo is, or whose camera roll is captured in the video, the clip was swiftly deleted, leading followers to believe it was Chris’ manhood which had been accidentally exposed to the world.

Chris’ Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo was among those who roasted the “Knives Out” star for his Instagram blunder, suggesting that he had nothing to be worried about because President Donald Trump will always be making new headlines. “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” he wrote on Twitter, quipping, “See… silver lining.”

Chris’ brother Scott Evans also reacted to the nude photo leak one day later, tweeting, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss (sic).”

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen said she could relate to Chris with his mistake. “My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs,” she explained on Twitter. “I’d say 80 percent of my roll is whatsapp nonsense between friends.”

She added, “I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don’t recall in my roll!”