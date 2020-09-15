‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation For Allegedly Soliciting Sex From Minors!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

The FBI is investigating allegations that Cheer star Jerry Harris solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

According to USA Today, federal agents executed a search warrant Monday afternoon as part of that investigation.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area,” Siobhan Johnson, FBI special agent and public affairs officer, told Fox News. “Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the existence or nonexistence of any investigations that may be occurring. There is no further information at this time,” the statement continues.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR