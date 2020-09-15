‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris ‘Categorically Disputes’ Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Instagram

The star of Netflix’s hit cheerleader documentary series has responded to the allegations that he ‘solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from a minor.’

“Cheer” star Jerry Harris has “categorically denied” the sexual misconduct claims made against him.

It was reported on Monday (14Sep20) that the 21-year-old cheerleader, who shot to fame thanks to his involvement in the Netflix docuseries, was under investigation amid reports he “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from a minor.”

However, a representative for Harris denied the claims in a statement to ABC News, saying, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

A search warrant was issued for Harris’ home in Illinois on Monday afternoon, though he has not been criminally charged, after the allegations were reported to the police by officials at Varsity – a leading cheerleading organisation.

“As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future,” Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, shared.

Harris worked for Varsity at a cheer camp last year (19).