‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd Preaches About Wearing Masks in Best PSA Video

The ‘Ant-Man’ star carries a skateboard and throws in some millennial slang words as he takes part in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s ‘Mask Up America’ campaign for COVID-19 pandemic.

–

Paul Rudd injects a healthy dose of fun to a new PSA about COVID-19 prevention. Taking part in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s “Mask Up America” campaign, the “Ant-Man” star declared himself as a “certified young person” in an effort to preach about the importance of wearing face masks to millennials.

The 51-year-old actor could be seen embracing his eternal youth in the YouTube video shared by the Governor on Monday, September 14. Wearing a yellow hoodie, sporting a New York cap and carrying a skateboard, he kicked off the two-minute clip with a self-introduction, “Yo, what up dudes, Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person.”

“A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks,” the father of two went on stating. On the reason why, he emphasized, “Get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials.” He added, “So Cuomo asks me, he’s like, ‘Paul, you’ve got to help. What are you, like, 26?’ And I didn’t correct him.”

Throwing in some popular slang words to stay relevant, Rudd pressed on with his agenda, “So, fam, let’s real talk. Masks, they’re totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it.” He continued, “I’m not going to preach at you, like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk, and you shut up and wear your mask.”

After pretending to have a chat with Billie Eilish, “The Catcher Was a Spy” actor told viewers, “Yo, listen hype beasts, masks protect you and your dank squad. Because caring about people is the new not caring about other people.” Near the conclusion, he yelled, “Just wear a mask, I shouldn’t have to make it fun, it’s science!”





Rudd’s PSA ended with a footage of him and “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans recreating their viral “look at us” meme from his 2019 guest episode. As the pair attempted to eat hot-sauce wings with their masks on, Evans declared, “Look at us. Who would have thought wearing masks would be a problem!” In return, he simply stated, “Not me!”

Cuomo himself has thanked Rudd for his contribution to his campaign. In a statement to USA Today, he said, “This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it. We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him.”

Other stars helping Cuomo in urging Americans to wear masks during the pandemic included Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Ellen Pompeo among others.