Carole Baskin’s Tiger Dance On Dancing With The Stars

What is better than tiger print? Hot pink tiger print.
Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin takes her love for big cats very seriously, which she demonstrated on Monday in her Dancing with the Stars debut.
Season 29 of DWTS premiered on Sept. 14 with Tyra Banks as the new host, and stars like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, and Jesse Metcalfe joined Carole Baskin in dancing alongside some pros.
While no one has ever questioned Carole’s clear love of tigers, I’m personally impressed she managed to incorporate a tiger theme into her costume, music, and even dance moves. Let’s just say the judges, however, felt it was a little bit of overkill.
She and partner Pasha Pashkov danced to “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor and donned matching hot pink, tiger print costumes.
Pashkov began the dance by exiting a giant cage, and it certainly doesn’t get less tiger-y from there.
The choreography featured many flashes of tiger claws, which was a unique choice for their dance.
Judge Bruno Toniolo definitely noticed their excessive tiger themes, noting, “You used those claws all the time. I thought you were going to dislocate your shoulder.”
The Dancing with the Stars premiere episode also featured a commercial regarding Carole’s missing husband, Don Lewis. Don’s family appeared in the ad and specifically asked if anyone knows whether Carole was involved in his disappearance.
Unfortunately, Carole’s tiger dancing debut may also be one of her final performances, as the pair received the lowest score of the group at a total of 11 points. Luckily, no cuts were made this week, but their score will be factored into an elimination round next week.
I’m really looking forward to seeing how they incorporate tiger motifs into their next costumes, music, and choreography.
