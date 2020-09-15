Carlton’s Kade Simpson announces retirement

Carlton great Kade Simpson will play his final game for the Blues this weekend after announcing his retirement from the game.

Simpson, 36, informed teammates on Tuesday that after 18 seasons he will play his 342nd and final game when the Blues clash with the Lions on Saturday.

Selected at pick No.45, Simpson is the only remaining player from the 2002 draft class.

The Carlton defender was the vice-captain of the Blues from 2013–2014 and in 2016 and was the club’s best and fairest winner in 2013.

Kade Simpson (Getty)

“I never believed when I was drafted that I’d still be playing 18 years later,” Simpson said.

“It’s something that hopefully down the track I’ll look back on and appreciate but right now I just want to thank everyone who has helped me, on and off the field, during my career.

“The bond you have with your teammates is why you play footy so thank you to all the boys I’ve shared the field with. My coaches and all the staff who I’ve worked alongside, there is no way I’d still be running around without your help.

“Also thank you to my wife Diana and my family. The support I have received from you has never wavered. You have helped me through the toughest challenges and it has been great to share all the good times with you.

Bryce Gibbs Kade Simpson (Getty)

“It has been an honour to play for the Carlton Football Club.

“This place has been my home for such a long time and I’ve never taken for granted what it has meant to run out in that No.6 in front of what is the most passionate supporter base in the AFL. Thank you to all our members and supporters—the noise and passion you’ve shown at our games is among my greatest memories.”