Cardi B Says She Needs to ‘Stop Wasting Time’ Prior to Divorce Filing

WENN/Avalon

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker files for divorce from her husband Offset in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

–

It looks like Cardi B has already hinted at her divorce before she even filed the papers. A day before it was reported that the “WAP” hitmaker filed for divorce from her husband Offset, she took to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post that might have alluded to her troubled marriage with her fellow rapper.

Cardi shared a quote that read, “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.” She then added on the photo-sharing site, “It’s time,” alongside a winking emoticon.

<br />

Given the timing of her post, it was only natural that people suspected Cardi had already hinted at her divorce before reports surfaced. “Yess we need to support women who kno there worth! ..it’s not easy but you got to put yourself first,” one person showed support to Cardi. On the other hand, an individual commented, “Well I’m absolutely glad she finally waking up and knowing her worth.”

Cardi reportedly filed for the dissolution of her marriage to Offset in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on Tuesday, September 15. Citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper seeks for legal and physical custody of their daughter Kulture. In addition to that, she is seeking an equitable division of their marital assets as well as for Offset to pay both child support and all of her legal fees from the divorce.

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in September 2017. However, in the following year, the former declared that she and the Migos member were no longer in a relationship amid reports that Offset had been unfaithful to her. The couple made up in the end with Cardi bringing Offset as her date at the Grammy Awards in January 2019.