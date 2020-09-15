Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset

WENN

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker calls it quits with the Migos star as she has submitted documents to legally end her marriage, nearly three years after they got married.

–

Cardi B and Offset‘s marriage is over – the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has filed for divorce.

The couple wed almost three years ago to the day and shares a two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Cardi filed papers in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday (15Sep20), according to Page Six, and a hearing has been set for 4 November.

The couple’s marriage hit a wall early on when Cardi accused the Migos star of cheating on her, but she decided to stay with him, telling Vogue last year (19), “When me and my husband got into our issues – you know, he cheated and everything – and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me, but it’s real-life s**t.”

“If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

Details of the marriage split have not been revealed.