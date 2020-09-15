Cardi B DIVORCING Offset – Allegedly Caught Him ‘Cheating’!!

Cardi B is divorcing her Migos rapper husband Offset, has learned. The female rapper has filed for divorce according to the website Hollywood Unlocked.

The website claims that it contacted the Fulton County superior court who confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Cardi B.

Cardi’s divorce filing comes just a few days shy of what would’ve been their third wedding anniversary.

What happened? Well has been hearing for weeks that Cardi B was upset with Offset and his alleged cheating. And Cardi’s officially had enough.

Here’s what Hollywood Unlocked is reporting: