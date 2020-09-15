Cardi B and Maluma Sit on Top of Billboard’s Inaugural Global Charts

WENN/Avalon/Apega

‘WAP’, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, becomes the first No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, while the reggaeton singer’s ‘Hawai’ leads the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Cardi B‘s “WAP” and Maluma‘s “Hawai” have topped Billboard’s inaugural Global charts.

The new countdown ranks songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories.

“WAP”, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, is the first number one on the Billboard Global 200 while Maluma’s hit tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The former is inclusive of worldwide songs, while the latter includes all territories except the U.S.

Bangtan Boys a.k.a. BTS’ “Dynamite” ranks at two on the Billboard Global 200, while 24kGoldn‘s “Mood”, Maluma’s “Hawai”, and Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later”, featuring Lil Durk complete the first top five.

BTS’ new hit is also number two on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, ahead of “WAP”, 24kGoldn’s “Mood”, and Jason Derulo‘s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”.

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s “WAP” has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” ties a top five record.

“WAP” dethrones BTS’ “Dynamite”, which spent two weeks on top and now drops to two.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later”, featuring Lil Durk, holds at three and DaBaby‘s “Rockstar”, featuring Roddy Ricch, also stays put at four.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” completes the top five and now shares a 27-week run in the top flight with Ed Sheeran (“Shape of You”) and The Chainsmokers (“Closer”).