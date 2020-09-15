Cameron Diaz Calls Drew Barrymore’s Mistake in Sending Her Video Invite to Young Boy ‘Epic’

WENN/Nicky Nelson

The two leading ladies of ‘Charlie’s Angels’, along with their co-star Lucy Liu, discuss the cell phone number mix-up when they reunite for the latest episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’.

Drew Barrymore mixed up Cameron Diaz‘s cell phone number and sent her invitation to appear on her new talk show to a young boy – while she was getting dressed.

The two friends and “Charlie’s Angels” castmate Lucy Liu reunited for “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday, September 14, and Diaz revealed she never initially got the video invite, shot as Drew was getting ready for the day, because her pal sent it to someone else by mistake.

“To save time I sent her a video while I’m getting dressed,” the host explained. “You don’t see anything – I’m not that dumb – but I’m getting out of the shower… and I don’t hear back from her for, like, two days… so I text her and I’m like, ‘I don’t care about the question (will you appear on my show), are you OK?’ ”

“I don’t hear again for two days and I’m freaking out, so I call her and I’m like, ‘What is going on? I’m worried. Is everything OK?’ and she’s like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about…!’ It turns out a young boy got the video.”

“It’s, like, seven minutes long,” Diaz noted. “It’s, like, epic. I mean, this is some material. This kid’s going to have this material for, like, honestly, this is going to last him three or four years (sic).”





The trio enjoyed a few laughs, but Drew got serious when she discussed how important her pals are to her.

“The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments,” she said. “We’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairytale.”

Liu joined Drew live in her New York studio for the reunion, while Diaz beamed in from a set in Los Angeles.

Barrymore’s video invite to Lucy, in which she was crying in her bathroom, also didn’t get to the intended recipient.

“I was fully clothed this time, I didn’t take the risk,” Drew laughed.