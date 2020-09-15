Bruce Arians surprised by Tom Brady’s struggles vs. Saints

Tom Brady left the New England Patriots to experience a different coaching culture, hoping to enjoy a more relaxed and outgoing Bruce Arians. Instead, the future Hall of Famer is learning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach isn’t afraid to call out any player in public.

Following a rough Buccaneers debut that saw Brady throw two interceptions, Arians immediately called out his quarterback following the Week 1 loss. After reviewing the film on Sunday night and talking to Brady, it seems the veteran coach isn’t changing his tune.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Arians seemed to take another shot at arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. After impressing teammates and coaches in practice, the 43-year-old passer didn’t carry that over into his start against the New Orleans Saints.