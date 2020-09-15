Browns looking to trade Odell Beckham Jr.?

Cleveland acquired Beckham from the Giants in March 2019, and the wideout accumulated 74 catches and four touchdowns in his first season playing alongside quarterback Baker Mayfield. That was the fewest number of scores Beckham tallied while playing a full 16-game campaign since he entered the league in 2014.

In May, Beckham admitted he suffered what was later diagnosed as a core muscle injury during summer training sessions and wasn’t fully fit throughout the fall of 2019. He eventually underwent surgery to correct the issue.

Beckham caught three of 10 targets for 22 receiving yards in Cleveland’s 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s season opener.