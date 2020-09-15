Broncos’ Phillip Lindsay questionable for Week 2

The Denver Broncos had a tough loss to the Tennessee Titans last night and now they may have to try and bounce back without running back Phillip Lindsay, who is questionable for Week 2 after suffering a “turf toe” injury during the game.

Since joining Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Lindsay has proven to be the team’s most reliable back. He has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and has managed to average nearly five yards per carry while scoring 17 touchdowns for the Broncos. With Drew Lock set for his first season as the team’s full-time starter, the Broncos are expected to rely heavily on their rushing attack to take the pressure off their second-year quarterback.

But Lindsay’s injury greatly diminished his impact Monday night, as he had only seven carries against the Titans, gaining 24 yards on the ground and adding 11 yards through the air before missing the second half due to turf toe.

If Lindsay is forced to miss time, the Broncos will need to rely on running back Melvin Gordon to handle the bulk of the carries. In his first game with Denver, Gordon had 78 yards rushing and a touchdown but he also had a critical fumble that allowed the Titans to tie the game. Third-string running back Royce Freeman was only given one carry during the game, though he did have 12 yards receiving.

Whether or not Lindsay is available, the Broncos will head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers next week.