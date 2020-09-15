Brandon Maxwell Shares His Relatable 2020 Emmys Wish

In addition to dressing Fonda, Maxwell gushed over the time he styled Michelle Obama for the White House state dinner in 2016.

“This was probably one of the most defining moments in my personal life…,” he shared. “Coming from a small town, being an American boy, dressing The First Lady, it was just a total American Dream.”

At the time, the Becoming author donned a strapless ivory gown that was both elegant and show-stopping.

Of course, Maxwell couldn’t discuss his expansive career without praising his frequent collaborator, Lady Gaga. He remembered how much she helped him during his first runway show, which took place at the Mr. Chow restaurant.

“I remember I had never done a show before, so I didn’t really realize how many pairs of shoes we really needed,” he began. “And I didn’t get enough shoes, and the day of the show, while setting up the lighting, Gaga got in a car and drove to every store in New York City buying extra pairs of shoes to have.”

“It’s so funny looking back then how things have changed, but that’s one of my favorite life memories,” he added.