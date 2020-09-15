Bow Wow Alludes To Having A Son In New Song

Bow Wow recently announced that he would be getting back in the studio, and he has definitely been delivering, Roomies! While Bow is normally quiet about his private affairs, he took the time to address an ongoing rumor in a new song he previewed on the ‘gram today.

For months, rumors have been swirling that Bow Wow is now a boy dad, and that he fathered the child with a woman who goes by the name of Olivia Sky. Well, in the new song, he seemingly admits to having the child in a few bars.

“Shai asking about her brother, I don’t know what to say. That’s gon’ be one of them talks that we have face to face,” he says. “I’m looking in his eyes, I’m trynna see me in ’em. I’m peepin’ out his swag and I see the resemblance.”

Just a few weeks back, we posted a photo of the alleged baby boy that Olivia Sky posted on Instagram, and a lot of the comments reflected that he did indeed resemble Bow.

Bow goes on to suggest in the song that he is unsure of the paternity of the child at this time.

“Seen the boy three times sh*t, why would I lie? Baby mom’s bring him through just so we spend some time. And if he mine, then sh*t I’m stepping up.”

