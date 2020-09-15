Blues Brad Fittler reveals young stars firming for Origin selection

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has revealed the list of young stars he’s keeping close tabs on for the upcoming Origin series.

As the 2020 Origin series fast approaches, Fittler continues to cast his eye over the remaining rounds of the NRL season with the finals series to follow in October.

A hot topic as of late has been whether Manly star Tom Trobjevic, who’s been sidelined with a hamstring injury, earns selection into the team.

Expected to return this weekend when the Sea Eagles face the Titans, Fittler revealed so long as Trobjevic is good to go, then he expects the Manly fullback to be part of the squad.

Tom Trbojevic (Getty)

“The doctor at Manly is the doctor for our State of Origin team,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports’ 2GB radio.

“He’s going to be the best gauge.

“If tom comes back fit and healthy then he would be a really good chance of coming back into the squad.

“There’s a squad of 27, so without a doubt, he would make the 27.”

Ryan Papenhuyzen (Getty)

Discussing the selection process of the Blues, Fittler then revealed the long list of young guns who are firming for an Origin debut.

Fittler said Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is well in the mix for selection as he proceeded to name a long list of other young stars in the frame.

Dragons centre Zac Lomax, Knights centre Bradman Best, Sharks centre Jesse Ramien, Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs and Souths winger Campbell Graham were all named in Fittler’s list of young guns firming for selection.

“He’s (Papenhuyzen) been outstanding,” he said.

“There are some young blokes: Zac Lomax, Campbell Graham, Bradman Best before he went away.

“Jesse Ramien’s last couple of weeks have been great.

“There’s been some really good up and comers, especially centres and wingers – Kotoni Staggs has been outstanding.

“There’s plenty of competition coming through.”