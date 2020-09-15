Bledisloe Cup dates locked as government gives Wallabies the all clear, All Blacks

The two dates for the Bledisloe Cup Tests in New Zealand have been confirmed.

The Bledisloe Cup will kick-off on Sunday 11 October when the All Blacks and Wallabies at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

Game 2 will then take place a week later at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday 18 October.

Rugby Australia Interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke confirmed the news on Tuesday and thanked both New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand Government for allowing the Wallabies to cross the Tasman and land in the country.

“Thank you to New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand Government for the flexibility and support over the last week, to find a mutually agreeable solution.

“Dave (Rennie) and the team are incredibly excited about the prospect of playing in New Zealand and will get straight to work following the Vodafone Super Rugby AU Final on Saturday night in Canberra.

“We will now meet with our SANZAAR joint venture partners on Thursday to work on confirming the schedule for The Rugby Championship here in Australia to start in November.”

Under the biosecurity guidelines, the Wallabies can commence full squad training four days after arriving, assuming all players return negative tests to COVID-19 according to New Zealand Rugby.

Ticket sales for both games are yet to be confirmed at this stage.

“We’re delighted to lock in the dates and venues for the two home matches against Australia and look forward to seeing the Bledisoe Cup go on the line next month,” NZR CEO Mark Robinson said

“We acknowledge that this has been a complex and challenging puzzle to solve and we’re grateful that both rugby organisations, together with our Government, have come together to get these matches across the line.”